The Atlantic Daily: Biden Stands By His Afghanistan Withdrawal

The war in Afghanistan is over, and the president stands by his decision to end it.

Today, just one day after the last military flight departed from Kabul, President Joe Biden defended his decision to pull U.S. forces from Afghanistan and praised the evacuation mission as a success.

It’s too early to know what history will make of the president’s calls over the past few weeks; writers at this publication have doled out both criticism and praise. And we still don’t know what the retreat means for U.S. foreign policy going forward. For now, this long, fraught chapter is simply over.

The news in three sentences:

(1) In California, the massive Caldor fire continues to threaten South Lake Tahoe, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. (2) More than a million people in Louisiana and Mississippi remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. (3) Texas passed a restrictive new voting bill, which Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign.

What to read if … you’re trying to make sense of Kanye’s new album:

Let our critic Spencer Kornhaber help: “Inevitably and avoidably, Donda’s graceful moments will be outshone by spectacle and conflict.”

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Only Murders in the Building, out on Hulu today, stars Steve Martin and Martin Short beside wildcard Selena Gomez for a crime-comedy series that mines the generational divide.

A break from the news:

“Dead-internet theory. It’s terrifying, but I love it.”

3-Down, six letters: Jaguar part that might purr

Try your hand at our daily mini crossword, available on our site, which gets more challenging through the week.

