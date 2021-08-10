Newsletters

The Atlantic Daily: Andrew Cuomo Had No Choice

The New York governor wanted to come out of the pandemic a hero. Instead, he leaves in disgrace.

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce

Andrew Cuomo
Brendan McDermid / Getty

Andrew Cuomo wanted to come out of the pandemic a hero. Instead, he leaves in disgrace.

After the New York governor spent months evading calls to step down, a damning investigation into the sexual-harassment claims against him—and the threat of impeachment—forced him into a final answer: resignation, effective in 14 days.

In a televised statement, Cuomo continued to deny wrongdoing but acknowledged that his position in office was no longer tenable. The state will get its first female governor in Cuomo’s successor, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

Kyrsten Sinema and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Joshua Roberts / Reuters; Joe Raedle / Getty

The rest of the news in three sentences:

(1) The Senate passed its bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending it to its next challenge: the House. (2) U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to climb to levels not seen since the winter. (3) The Taliban captured three more cities in Afghanistan, continuing a streak of victories.

What to read if … you’re looking for practical advice on how to manage your risk in light of Delta:

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Revisit an old comfort movie, even if it makes you a little uncomfortable.

Free Solo, the documentary about the climber Alex Honnold’s ropeless ascent of a 3,000-foot wall in Yosemite, is a “transfixing rewatch.” Find it on Hulu.

A break from the news:

Don’t read on the beach. Savor your time in the sand instead.

