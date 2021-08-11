The Atlantic Daily: A New Pandemic Reality for America’s Kids

Delta is driving pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations to their highest point yet in the pandemic. What do we do about America’s unvaccinated children?

Delta continues to bear down on America’s unvaccinated, and that includes 50 million kids. Nationwide, coronavirus cases are spiking to levels not seen since the winter, while children younger than 12 are still ineligible to get their shots. Though they remain less likely to get sick overall, kids are among those ending up in hospital beds.

Pediatric hospitalizations are at their highest point in the pandemic.

Intensive-care units in children's hospitals are filling up around the South, our staff writer Katherine J. Wu reports. “This COVID surge, I’ve never seen anything like it,” one respiratory therapist told her. “It’s the sickest I’ve ever seen children.”

The timeline for an under-12 vaccine is still unclear.

What’s taking so long? If you’re eager to understand the intricacies of the emergency-authorization process, here’s everything that needs to happen before the country can start putting doses into the arms of tiny humans.

So what can you do in the meantime to keep kids safe?

The next-best thing is to vaccinate all the teens and adults around them, our staff writer Olga Khazan reports. Child cases appear to be rising particularly fast in states with low adult-vaccination rates.

(1) The FDA is reportedly planning to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised Americans. (2) California became the first state to require all school employees to either be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. (3) The Taliban continued to advance in Afghanistan, raising fears that Kabul could eventually fall.

