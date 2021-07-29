Newsletters

The Atlantic Daily: Is This the Start of a Healthier Era of Sports?

Simon Biles’s withdrawal from the Olympics reminds us that there are humans behind unfathomable athletic feats.

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce

Simone Biles
Francois Nel / Getty

The Olympics are supposed to be an athlete’s ultimate test; a gold medal, the pinnacle of success. But this year, life is proving bigger than sport.

Simone Biles, who—much like her fellow Olympian Naomi Osaka did at the French Open—withdrew from the competition over mental-health concerns, reminds us that there are humans behind such unfathomable feats.

Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, in a midair action sequence
Disney

The rest of the news in three sentences:

(1) President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will require workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing and other rules. (2) Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the digital release of Black Widow. (3) U.S. gymnast Suni Lee won the gold in the all-around competition, helping America retain its lead in the overall medal count.

