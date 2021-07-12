Newsletters

The Atlantic Daily: Donald Trump Isn’t Letting It Go

It’s July 2021, and the former president is still baselessly insisting that he won the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the Republicans who broke with Trump on his voting-fraud claims are still facing consequences.

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
Donald Trump isn’t letting it go. Yesterday, at a Conservative Political Action Conference event in Texas, the former president repeatedly told a cheering crowd that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, that lie, along with other false allegations of voter fraud, forms a centerpiece of Republican strategy.

The conservatives who have broken with the former president on his fraud claims are having trouble finding their place in a Trump-controlled party.

The news in three sentences:

(1) Cubans are protesting en masse, with President Joe Biden offering his support. (2) A Florida-based doctor is being held as a suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. (3) Israel is offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to severely imunocompromised adults.

