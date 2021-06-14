The Atlantic Daily: 6 Things to Know About Delta, the New Coronavirus Variant

3. If I’m fully vaccinated, do I need to take any additional precautions?

Feel good that you’re vaccinated. My sense is that if you are in the United States, and you are following CDC guidelines, you don’t need to change very much.

People in other parts of the world are not in a similar situation. There are countries that still have yet to administer a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

4. What if I’m not vaccinated?

It’s more dangerous to be unvaccinated now than it was to be unvaccinated this time a year ago. We know the virus is changing in ways that make it more dangerous. And so if you encounter the virus now, you’re encountering a more problematic pathogen.

People cannot go back to normal if they are unvaccinated, even if the people around them are.

5. The U.K. is delaying its reopening because of Delta. Could we see shutdowns in the U.S. because of the variant?

I would never want to say never, but given the trajectory we’ve been on for the past several weeks, shutdowns like last spring’s may not be necessary. But we can’t completely forecast things such as how the virus is going to change.

Keep in mind that we never had a national lockdown in the U.S. throughout this entire thing. And now that the vaccines are here, we have this incredibly powerful weapon. Keeping vaccination rates high and sharing our vaccines with the world could be a way to further ensure that the U.S. doesn’t need to turn to lockdowns at all.

6. Do we have any sense of what to expect in the U.S. this fall, given all the variants that are circulating?

I’ve seen a lot of optimism from experts in recent weeks. Many of them do seem to think that, if we haven’t fully turned a corner in this country, we’re in the process right now.

It’s not like we’re going to reach utopia by October. But we still have more vaccines in the pipeline. People are keeping an eye on how long our protection lasts. Surveillance programs all over the world are keeping tabs on the virus. But if we look at the global situation, things are still looking really dire in many countries.

