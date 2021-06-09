The Atlantic Daily: Vaccinated America Is Distracted by Its New Freedoms

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Things look pretty good in America—so good, its residents might be tempted to talk about the pandemic in the past tense.

But Americans’ tendency to put themselves—and their nation—first could be a barrier to smothering the coronavirus once and for all. Even the CDC is complicit, my colleague Ed Yong warns, by prioritizing personal choice in its recommendations to the public.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden continues to retreat from the “America first” vaccination strategy, reportedly planning to announce that the United States will send 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine abroad.