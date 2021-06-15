The Atlantic Daily: Trump’s DOJ Looks Even Worse Now

We’re still finding out how bad the Department of Justice was under President Donald Trump—and how it can be abused and politicized.

When it rains, it pours, and lately it’s been pouring Department of Justice news.

In the last month or so alone, we’ve learned that, under Trump, the department reportedly pursued or subpoenaed the data and records of journalists, Democratic lawmakers, and even the then-White House counsel. And emails released today show the former president pressured the incoming acting attorney general to investigate his spurious claims of election fraud.

In short, as my colleague David A. Graham summarizes it: The Justice Department “looked bad when it was in power and now looks even worse.”

Trump’s DOJ was more dangerous than we knew. “These stories are important for understanding the abuse and politicization of the Justice Department and how it could be repeated by any future administration,” David wrote last week.

The Trump years reignited questions about what the department is even for. “For years, the department has veered, sometimes aggressively, between being more or less in thrall to the White House,” David pointed out during the confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland, Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general.

Would-be DOJ reformers can turn to the post-Watergate era as a guide. In 1975, Attorney General Edward Levi inherited a politicized department from the Nixon administration. Levi should be Garland’s new role model, the law professor Andrew Kent argued in May.

One question, answered: Novavax announced promising results from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. What sets this latest vaccine apart?

I asked our staff writer Katherine J. Wu to weigh in:

I really like the Novavax vaccine. People call it an “old-school vaccine” because unlike the mRNA vaccines, which use a somewhat newer technology, Novavax is a protein-based vaccine. It consists of two doses delivered three weeks apart. The clinical-trial results put its efficacy very close to that of the mRNA vaccines, though comparing the trials is hard because they happened at different times.

That said, the company has said that it might not seek emergency-use authorization from the FDA for several months yet. So it’s not like this vaccine is going to be on our shelves within weeks. We’re pretty flush with vaccines in the U.S., so it’s hard to know how big of a dent it could make here.



It might seem a little weird to be welcoming such a late-arriving vaccine, but keep in mind that so much of the world remains unvaccinated. The Novavax vaccine is one that could probably be more easily shipped abroad, and I really hope that’s its fate.

To learn more about the different types of shots—and what to expect from the next generation of vaccines—read Katie’s piece from May.

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Read a poem: We recommend Ilya Kaminsky’s “Between Bombardments.”

A break from the news:

Top Gun, which turned 35 this year, is an infomercial for America, our culture writer Megan Garber argues.

