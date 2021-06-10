The Atlantic Daily: The Right to Vote Is Under Assault

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The right to vote in America is under assault, and Democrats may be botching their best chance to fight back.

On the state level, Republicans continue to back a wave of voter-suppression laws. As of last month, the Brennan Center for Justice counted 389 restrictive voting bills, introduced in 48 states.

Meanwhile, national voting-rights legislation remains stalled. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate from West Virginia, says he won’t sign on to a voting law that doesn’t have bipartisan support.