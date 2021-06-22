The Atlantic Daily: Where the End of Quarantines and Masks Isn’t in Sight

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The vaccines came, and the tables turned. America’s remarkable speed at vaccinating its populace helped flip its reputation from international coronavirus problem child to reopening poster child.

Countries that once “looked at Europe and the U.S. in horror” are now watching as residents in those same places gear up for a luscious summer, Timothy McLaughin reports from Hong Kong. Meanwhile, dangerous new strains such as Delta remind us that this global pandemic is far from over.