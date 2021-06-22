The Atlantic Daily: Where the End of Quarantines and Masks Isn’t in Sight

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.
The vaccines came, and the tables turned. America’s remarkable speed at vaccinating its populace helped flip its reputation from international coronavirus problem child to reopening poster child.
Countries that once “looked at Europe and the U.S. in horror” are now watching as residents in those same places gear up for a luscious summer, Timothy McLaughin reports from Hong Kong. Meanwhile, dangerous new strains such as Delta remind us that this global pandemic is far from over.
-
Other countries remain stuck in pandemic purgatory. “Two other Asian societies that were successful early in the pandemic but that are now struggling … point to the difficulty much of the region is facing in procuring vaccines,” Timothy explains.
-
Vaccine handouts don’t go far enough. Chelsea Clinton and Achal Prabhala argue: “The sooner [President Joe] Biden and his fellow G7 leaders recognize that they cannot donate their way out of this pandemic, the sooner it will end.”
-
The Delta variant continues to rip through the world. “In some ways, it’s a luxury to say that Delta’s eventual effects in the U.S. are unpredictable,” Sarah Zhang writes.