The Atlantic Daily: The Housing Market Is Brutal

Millennials are, as my co-worker Robinson Meyer poetically put it, “passing through the U.S. economy like an elephant being digested by a boa constrictor.” Perhaps nowhere is that stretch more apparent right now than in the housing market.
The generation’s delayed entry into home-buying is helping drive prices to historic highs and inventory to record lows, our staff writer Derek Thompson reports: “Pick a housing statistic at random, and it’s probably setting an all-time record.” To borrow from the pop album du jour, it’s brutal out here.
If you’re considering buying, you might want to wait. “It’s so hard to say without knowing the city, but generally, if you’re in a market where you consistently have to spend significantly above listing, I wouldn’t buy right now,” the writer Bill McBride, who predicted the 2007 housing crash, told Derek.
A lumber shortage isn’t helping the situation. High demand and shrinking supply (thanks, in part, to climate change) are raising the price of wood, Rob reports. That could delay a badly needed construction boom.