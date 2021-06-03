The Atlantic Daily: Republicans’ Election-Fraud Claims Are Here to Stay

The GOP is coalescing around the notion that Democrats are stealing elections, our writers warn.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Donald Trump is gone, but one of his favorite talking points—that everything is “rigged”—isn’t fading away. In fact, our writers warn, the GOP is actively promoting theories of fraud and coalescing around the notion that Democrats are stealing elections.

The Capitol rioters won. “Most elected Republicans have repudiated the violence of the Capitol riot, but they share the belief of the rank and file that the rioters’ hearts were in the right place,” Adam Serwer writes.

The Republican Party is reaching a frightening new consensus. “Even GOP leaders who reject Trump’s allegations of fraud are happy to back stricter voting laws predicated on bogus fraud claims,” David A. Graham explains.

Red states are doubling down on a culture-war agenda. A “surge of polarizing legislation" in GOP-controlled areas “is being driven largely by a combination of confidence and fear,” Ronald Brownstein warns.

The news in three sentences:

(1) The White House plans to send 25 million vaccines abroad in an attempt to help snuff out the coronavirus globally. (2) Israeli opposition parties, led by Yair Lapid, have joined forces in a major push to unseat longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (3) Venus is ready for its close-up.

What to read if … you keep hearing the conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips:

One scientist debunks it in 15 minutes: For starters, he writes, “the most recent 5G chips are about the size of a penny, and would never fit inside those needles.”

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Stream Cruella, the new live-action movie that reconsiders the One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain, on Disney+.

Then read our critic Megan Garber on the “fun to watch” film’s bright spots—and the storytelling choices that cheapen the tale.

A break from the news:

“Being concerned with the world’s problems should not conflict with our desire to be happy or to radiate that happiness,” Arthur C. Brooks writes in his latest “How to Build a Life” column.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.