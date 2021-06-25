The Atlantic Daily: Pride Is Expanding Exactly as It Should

“Pride, at its essence, is an incredibly ambitious idea.” Plus: Suggestions for what to read, watch, and listen to this weekend.

The first Pride marches were intended to be a radical reclaiming of personhood and power by a community that society had shunned. More than 50 years later, when airlines sponsor parade floats and politicians dress in rainbows for photo ops, many people may wonder: What does it mean to march?

Suggestions for Your Weekend

Read. Revisit the works of Edgar Allan Poe, who was fascinated not only by horror, but also the science of his era and the mysteries it revealed.

If you’re ready for a new book, check out our summer reading guide. If you’ve been putting off starting your next one, find fellowship in our staff writer James Parker’s ode to procrastination.

Watch. F9, the newest installment in Universal’s Fast and Furious franchise, is in theaters today. The Fast films have always been a little silly, but F9 embraces comedy on a whole new level.

Looking to start a show? AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself explores the inner life of a sitcom wife with creative flair.

Listen. A decade after “Friday,” Rebecca Black is releasing adventurous, punkish pop singles that speak honestly about a same-sex breakup.

If you’re in more of a podcast mood, try this week’s episode of The Experiment, in which the renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth contemplates how we can learn to get close to one another again.

