The Atlantic Daily: Pride Is Expanding Exactly as It Should
“Pride, at its essence, is an incredibly ambitious idea.” Plus: Suggestions for what to read, watch, and listen to this weekend.
The first Pride marches were intended to be a radical reclaiming of personhood and power by a community that society had shunned. More than 50 years later, when airlines sponsor parade floats and politicians dress in rainbows for photo ops, many people may wonder: What does it mean to march?
“Pride, at its essence, is an incredibly ambitious idea.” On our Culture desk, Spencer Kornhaber and Mathew Rodriguez discuss how the queer community is using Pride to reject rainbow capitalism, center inclusion, and define its own future. Watch their full conversation.
What does the next generation want from Pride? Some young LGBTQ people have been criticized by their elders for wanting tamer, more conciliatory festivities. That’s actually a sign of progress, Spencer argues.
The pandemic reshaped queer nightlife. Last year, queer communities faced echoes of a familiar, fundamental challenge: reconciling safety and pleasure, Spencer wrote in June 2020.
Pride and police have always been at odds. New York City’s Pride organizers said last month that they will ban uniformed law-enforcement officers from marching until at least 2025. These tensions are not without precedent. Stonewall was “a riot against police intrusion, surveillance, and the feedback loops that kept LGBTQ people in the closet and out of politics,” Sidney Fussell wrote on the 50th anniversary of the uprising.
Suggestions for Your Weekend
Read. Revisit the works of Edgar Allan Poe, who was fascinated not only by horror, but also the science of his era and the mysteries it revealed.
If you’re ready for a new book, check out our summer reading guide. If you’ve been putting off starting your next one, find fellowship in our staff writer James Parker’s ode to procrastination.
Watch. F9, the newest installment in Universal’s Fast and Furious franchise, is in theaters today. The Fast films have always been a little silly, but F9 embraces comedy on a whole new level.
Looking to start a show? AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself explores the inner life of a sitcom wife with creative flair.
Listen. A decade after “Friday,” Rebecca Black is releasing adventurous, punkish pop singles that speak honestly about a same-sex breakup.
If you’re in more of a podcast mood, try this week’s episode of The Experiment, in which the renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth contemplates how we can learn to get close to one another again.
