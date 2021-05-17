The Atlantic Daily: Wars Don’t Occur in a Vacuum

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Israel and Hamas continued trading attacks over the weekend as the latest round of violence in Gaza entered its second week. Death tolls continued to rise, particularly for Palestinians, with dozens of children reportedly among the dead. President Biden expressed support for a cease-fire today during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

To better understand what led to the current crisis, two of our contributing writers turn to history.

Don’t take the narrow view of what’s happening in Gaza. “The tragedy, upon other tragedies, is that the world seems to pay attention to Palestinians only when they use violence,” Shadi Hamid writes. “Nonviolent activism goes largely ignored.”

Palestinians are mostly on their own. “Some Palestinians may look to Iran as their last ally,” Kim Ghattas writes. “But for more than 40 years, the Islamic Republic has used the Palestinian cause for its own advancement.”

