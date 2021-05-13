The Atlantic Daily: The Beginning of the End of America’s Pandemic?

That said, it’s still possible to make a misstep right now, and we’ll need to be careful to avoid that.

Caroline: Can you tell me, in ultra-practical terms, what the announcement means? If I’m fully vaccinated, can I walk into a crowded grocery store with my mask off right now?

Katie: In theory, yes. The CDC says, pretty much verbatim, that you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic, without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart.

The caveat on that is: There will still be exceptions, depending on local laws. If your grocery store has a sign on the door that says, “Please put on a mask,” you’ll still have to follow that. The new recommendation does not apply to health-care settings or public transportation. This is not carte blanche to rip your mask off.

Caroline: How are businesses going to be able to tell if someone is vaccinated or not?

Katie: This is really tricky. We can’t look at someone and figure out if they’re vaccinated. It does kind of open the door for bad actors to just say, Hey, I’m not gonna wear my mask. I’m not vaccinated, but you can’t tell if I am.

Caroline: Does the timing of the announcement feel right to you, considering where we are in the pandemic?

Katie: I feel a little bit mixed about this. I do think there is a lot of science to back this idea. But given the sort of sociological, cultural, and health-equity contexts that are the backdrop here, there are a lot of caveats.

We have to keep in mind that only a minority of Americans are fully vaccinated. There are places where people still can’t access vaccines, even if they really want them. And there are people who are refusing to get vaccinated for a variety of reasons. And that’s left us in a pretty tricky spot. The rate of daily vaccinations has actually gone down in the past few weeks.

In some ways, it feels like a slightly odd time to be unveiling this guidance. But on the flip side of that, I do see an argument for this change possibly being a motivating factor. A lot of public-health officials have been trying to motivate vaccinations as of late, by saying “Here, look at all the things you can do once you’re fully vaccinated.” This may push some people over the edge. That would be wonderful.

Caroline: After a year of mask wearing, my gut reaction was: This just feels wrong. How can I and other Americans make sense of which caution is justified—and which is just latent trauma from the past year?

Katie: It’s really complicated. This guidance was probably going to happen eventually—or at least some version of it. The key here, and something that I’ve written about before, is that what the CDC is now allowing—or perhaps even encouraging—fully vaccinated people to do, are options, not obligations. If anyone is uncomfortable with this rule, no one is going to take your mask off for you. You control those ear straps.