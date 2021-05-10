The Atlantic Daily: What Would It Take to End the Lost Cause’s Twisted Narratives?

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Lies about the Civil War have been festering for more than a century. My colleague Clint Smith traveled around the United States to find out why—and what it would take to end the Lost Cause’s twisted narratives.

For the modern Confederate apologist, “history isn’t the story of what actually happened; it is just the story they want to believe,” Clint writes. “Confederate history is family history, history as eulogy, in which loyalty takes precedence over truth.” Read his essay, our latest cover story, in full.