Newsletters

The Atlantic Daily: What Would It Take to End the Lost Cause’s Twisted Narratives?

Lies about the Civil War have been festering for more than a century. Staff writer Clint Smith explores why in our new cover story.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Lies about the Civil War have been festering for more than a century. My colleague Clint Smith traveled around the United States to find out why—and what it would take to end the Lost Cause’s twisted narratives.

For the modern Confederate apologist, “history isn’t the story of what actually happened; it is just the story they want to believe,” Clint writes. “Confederate history is family history, history as eulogy, in which loyalty takes precedence over truth.” Read his essay, our latest cover story, in full.

Recommended Reading

Recommended Reading

What to read if … you missed Elon Musk’s controversial hosting gig on Saturday Night Live:

“The episode that ultimately aired didn’t feel worth the fuss,” our critic Spencer Kornhaber writes. “It wasn’t offensive, redemptive, memorable, or even entertaining.”

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Robots are everywhere. Scroll through this photo gallery capturing dozens of ordinary and extraordinary machines.

A break from the news:

The Kentucky-based writer Rainesford Stauffer makes the case for moving back to your hometown.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.