The Atlantic Daily: Trump Made Content Moderation Into Reality TV

Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook—for now. The company’s oversight board upheld the former president’s suspension, which was put into place in January following the riots at the United States Capitol.
But the board, which is funded by Facebook, didn’t rule on whether said ban should be permanent, kicking the decision back to the company. Facebook itself now has six months to make the final call.
This is content moderation as spectacle. “Never before has a blog post about an account suspension been plausibly described as ‘anticipated,’” my colleague Kaitlyn Tiffany writes.
The real problem isn’t Trump—it’s Facebook. “Lives depend on what unnamed, unelected people in a single corporation decide is acceptable speech,” our staff writer Helen Lewis points out. “The oversight board represents a heroic attempt to solve an unsolvable problem: concentrated, unaccountable power.”
Ban Trump forever. “The answer seems clear,” Paul Rosenzweig argues. “If Facebook restores Trump to the platform, he will lie again.”