The Atlantic Daily: Trump Made Content Moderation Into Reality TV

Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook—for now. The company’s oversight board upheld the former president’s suspension, which was put into place in January following the riots at the United States Capitol.

But the board, which is funded by Facebook, didn’t rule on whether said ban should be permanent, kicking the decision back to the company. Facebook itself now has six months to make the final call.