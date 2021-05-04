Daily

The Atlantic Daily: Not Everyone Is Ready to Get Back Out There

Some Americans find themselves stuck, unable to let go of the comfort blanket of early-pandemic guidelines.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce

Pandemic restrictions are lifting in the United States, thanks in large part to the country’s exceptional access to the most effective vaccines. But not everyone is ready to get back out there.

Some Americans find themselves stuck, unable to let go of the comfort blanket of early-pandemic guidelines despite the fact that fully vaccinated people can safely ease up on many precautions.

  • Post-vaccine inertia is real. “You can’t just turn off that anxiety; it’s got to power down,” one psychologist told our reporter Katherine J. Wu.   

  • A subset of liberals can’t quit lockdown. “Some progressives have not updated their behavior based on the new [public-health advice],” Emma Green writes. “And in their eagerness to protect themselves and others, they may be underestimating other costs.”

  • But public-health officials shouldn’t wait around for herd immunity. Juliette Kayyem, a former disaster-preparedness official, argues: “Cautionary public-health guidance risks losing its impact if it fails to acknowledge what the American public surely can see: We are winning the war against COVID-19 in the United States.”

Recommended Reading

