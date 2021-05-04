The Atlantic Daily: Not Everyone Is Ready to Get Back Out There

What to read if … you’ve been bragging about your vaccine online:

Why did the internet decide Pfizer is the hot-person vaccine? Our technology reporter Kaitlyn Tiffany investigates.

What to read if … you’re nervously awaiting news about your return to the office:

Here are six questions you should ask your boss, from our deputy managing editor Rachel Gutman.

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

A journal is more than a keepsake: “Diaries from the coronavirus era will also help preserve details that may fade from public memory over time,” our assistant editor Morgan Ome wrote last year.

Start writing down your memories of this historic time before you forget them.

Today’s break from the news:

Ten years ago, Game of Thrones arrived with its brutal depictions of sexual violence. Today, prestige television shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale continue to exploit rape as a dramatic device, our writer Sophie Gilbert argues.

