The Atlantic Daily: Liz Cheney Knew What She Was Doing

House Republicans demonstrated their fidelity to the former president once again by ousting Liz Cheney from congressional party leadership. Cheney’s primary sin was continuing to condemn Trump’s election lies and the attack on the Capitol building perpetrated by his supporters.

In some ways, our reporters point out, today’s move is practical: A political party simply rejected being represented by someone whose beliefs didn’t match its mainstream ideology. And that ideology is loyalty to Trump.