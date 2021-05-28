The Atlantic Daily: 8 Buzzy Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

— Jane Yong Kim
The Properties of Perpetual Light
By Julian Aguon
“When I first encountered The Properties of Perpetual Light I felt as though I were being called home—to Guam, to my love of writing, to myself. This meditative collection of essays, speeches, and poems is a call to young people, particularly those from vulnerable communities threatened by climate change, to save themselves and one another.”
— Lenika Cruz
Girlhood
By Melissa Febos
“Since I wrote about Girlhood in March I haven’t stopped thinking about it, or about Melissa Febos’s surgical dissection of rape culture—its poisonous logic, its self-perpetuation, how it’s subsumed into mass consciousness before we even hit adolescence. Febos’s writing is as hypnotic as her arguments are clarifying.”
— Sophie Gilbert
American Delirium
By Betina González
“The first novel from the Argentine writer Betina González to be translated into English—done so, with alternately sharp and florid prose, by Heather Cleary—tells the story of a city in decay. … American Delirium is not a cheerful beach read; it is, however, utterly transportive—the rare, giddy book that makes the familiar seem fantastical, and vice versa.”
— Megan Garber
With Teeth
By Kristen Arnett
“[Arnett’s] forthcoming novel, With Teeth, is another gloriously messy, eminently Floridian tale of family dysfunction. … As in [her debut book] Mostly Dead Things, Arnett pays brutal, forensic attention to the pain that festers when family members ignore their wounds and those that they inflict on others.”
— Hannah Giorgis
How Beautiful We Were
By Imbolo Mbue
“In her second novel, Imbolo Mbue spins a multigenerational tale of the destruction an oil company brought on a fictional African village. … [The book] shows how complex resistance can be, exploring the role of violence in activism and how to balance desires for individual self-realization with a duty to the community.”
— Kate Cray
Home Is Not a Country
By Safia Elhillo
“As a poet coming of age in the same poetic circles as Safia Elhillo, I long marveled at her ability to transform language into a sort of symphony, one always playing a song that I’ve never encountered before, using instruments I didn’t even know existed.”
— Clint Smith
Klara and the Sun
By Kazuo Ishiguro
“The hero of Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun … is an Artificial Friend, a robot designed to minister to lonely teenagers in a world that is a loosely dystopian version of ours. Klara is also a mesmerizing first-person narrator, which makes her a kind of low-tech artificial friend for readers of any age.”
— Ann Hulbert
Remember. Monday marks the 100th anniversary of an anti-Black massacre in Tulsa. Greenwood, the Black neighborhood where hundreds were killed during 24 hours of racist violence, is still fighting not to be forgotten, Caleb Gayle writes.