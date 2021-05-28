The Atlantic Daily: 8 Buzzy Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Memorial Day weekend typically serves up a cocktail of sun and fruit, burgers and fun, giving Americans their first taste of summer. This year’s celebrations may bring extra relief as the country emerges from a particularly tough and burdensome winter.

Maybe you’re spending the long weekend on a beach. Maybe you’re enjoying your hot dogs at home. In either case, you might find yourself wanting a good book by your side.

Below, you’ll find eight 2021 releases, as recommended for you by our brilliant writers and editors. (Seven of them are available now; one comes out Tuesday.)

Happy reading.

Popisho

By Leone Ross

“It took Leone Ross more than 15 years to write this novel, and it is an impressive act of world building: Enchantingly, she weaves together a story of second-chance love, a lush ode to food and community, and a humanistic reminder that societies must examine their biases.”