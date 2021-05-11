The Atlantic Daily: American Office Life Is Poised for a Comeback

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.
White-collar employees’ great forced-remote-work experiment is drawing to an end. Bosses are sounding their managerial bugles, warning the privileged work-from-home class that, in the coming months, they may need to pack up their laptop and return to their cubicle.
So, what did last year’s inadvertent workplace stress-test teach us about the future of the American office? And, more to the point, how on earth are we going to dress for our first in-person meeting?
There’s a perfect number of days to work from home. It’s two, Amanda Mull argues. A hybrid system is ideal: “By letting people choose their own office adventures, employees can gain back some of what’s sorely missing in American work culture: self-determination.”
Going fully remote could be bad for our well-being. “‘Zoom forever' could escalate our epidemic of loneliness," our happiness columnist Arthur C. Brooks warns.
What will you wear on your first day back? “Pestilence has a long history of influencing how people dress,” Amanda reports. “The plague gave rise to the Italian fashion industry.”
Summoned back to your desk already? Here are six questions to ask your boss before you go. Yes, masks and vaccinations are on the list.