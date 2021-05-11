The Atlantic Daily: American Office Life Is Poised for a Comeback

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

White-collar employees’ great forced-remote-work experiment is drawing to an end. Bosses are sounding their managerial bugles, warning the privileged work-from-home class that, in the coming months, they may need to pack up their laptop and return to their cubicle.

So, what did last year’s inadvertent workplace stress-test teach us about the future of the American office? And, more to the point, how on earth are we going to dress for our first in-person meeting?