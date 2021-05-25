Newsletters

The Atlantic Daily: How Public Opinion on Policing Has Shifted

George Floyd’s death changed how Americans, particularly white Americans, see race relations and policing.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce

One year ago today, George Floyd’s horrifying final moments were captured on video by bystanders. The murder galvanized the country, escalating the push for police reform and racial justice.

It also changed how Americans, particularly white Americans, see race relations and policing, my colleague David A. Graham reports. But the future of police reform remains uncertain: On the anniversary of his violent death, a national reform bill bearing Floyd’s name sits stalled on Capitol Hill.  

Recommended Reading

