The Atlantic Daily: How Much Authoritarian Creep Will Countries Tolerate?

Earlier this week, a commercial plane traveling through Belarusian skies was forced to land under orders from the country’s strongman leader. The pilots were told that the emergency rerouting was because of a bomb threat. Except no bomb was on board: just an exiled dissident, who was detained upon landing.

Alexander Lukashenko’s brazen move is a test for the international community. How much authoritarian creep will other countries tolerate?

Authoritarians around the world are watching. Anne Applebaum argues: “Others will seek to use [this new tool of oppression], if only because it sends a message to their dissident and exile communities: You are not safe.”

The West is failing Belarus. “Since December, we haven’t had any sanctions; we haven’t had any high-profile meetings,” the country’s opposition leader told our reporter Yasmeen Serhan via Zoom.