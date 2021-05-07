The Atlantic Daily: SpaceX Really Might Change American Spaceflight Forever

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

It’s a busy time on Planet Elon. Twitter’s favorite billionaire space-entrepreneur provocateur continues to draw both ire and awe, depending on the day.

This week, his company SpaceX drew applause for successfully landing a prototype of its Starship spacecraft, which Musk wants to use to send people to the moon and Mars someday; this weekend, he has a controversial hosting gig on a classic American television show.

Don’t expect the attention on Musk to dim anytime soon: He is, as our space reporter, Marina Koren, argues, the future of American spaceflight, for better or worse.

We check in on the latest in the billionaire’s world.