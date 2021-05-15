The Atlantic Daily: Cicadas Have an Existential Problem

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Just in case you missed the news—say you’ve been living underground for the past 17 years—parts of the eastern United States are in for a cicada summer, wherein billions of the bugs emerge en masse to fly around, mate, and then die.

I live in California, which is not exactly cicada territory. But I also live on the internet, and know that, after a year of plague, Americans can’t stop talking about them.

This Friday, we present to you three fun facts about these fantastic creatures, to sharpen your understanding as we head toward Peak Cicada:

1. They find strength in numbers.

Swarming is an evolutionary strategy: “So many come out at once that even the most gluttonous predators can’t nom the bugs into extinction,” Katherine J. Wu reports.

2. They contain multitudes.

“Every 17-year cicada … is effectively dozens of organisms in a single body,” my colleague Ed Yong reports. The insects can’t survive without the bacteria that live inside them, but their relationship with these microbes has become absurdly complicated and unwieldy.