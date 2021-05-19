The Atlantic Daily: The GOP Doubles Down on Denialism

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The country is still dealing with the consequences of Donald Trump’s attempt to undermine the 2020 election results.

In Arizona, Republican officials have forced a dubious audit of the state’s ballots. And in Washington, D.C., GOP leaders are bucking an effort to establish a bipartisan commission investigating the January riot at the Capitol. Today, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came out against the initiative, but the Democratic-led House voted to push it forward anyway. Just 35 of 211 Republicans joined them.

The theme that connects the audit with the commission fight is Republican denialism, my colleague David A. Graham argues: In Arizona, it’s an unwillingness to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s win; in D.C., it’s an unwillingness to acknowledge the former president’s singular role in the insurrection.

I caught up with David to discuss the GOP’s choice to double down on denial as a political strategy.

The conversation that follows has been edited and condensed.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce: How long can the GOP reasonably keep these strains of denialism alive?