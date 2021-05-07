The Atlantic Daily: 7 Movies to Watch This Summer

This summer will see the release of a spate of new films, including long-delayed ones. Here are seven to mark on your moviegoing calendar. Then: We send you off with some weekend reads.
After more than a year of pandemic-induced delays, Hollywood plans to drop both big-budget franchise flicks and indie stunners this summer. I haven’t seen everything listed below, but I’ve followed the buzz closely as a writer covering movies, so I have some recommendations for what to stream—or perhaps see in person. Here are seven films likely to be worth your screen time.
JUNE 11
In the Heights (HBO Max and in theaters)
This adaptation of the Tony-winning musical follows a bodega owner and the tight-knit immigrant community around him as they pursue dreams of a better life. If you’re comfortable, go see this on the biggest screen possible. Film versions of stage smashes can be hit-or-miss—or so far off target as to lose all meaning. But, according to reactions from early screenings, this Jon M. Chu–directed take on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout Broadway success captures the vibrancy and energy of the story on a cinematic scale.
JUNE 25
F9 (Only in theaters)
Vin Diesel wants you to return to theaters so badly, he issued a personal plea as part of the latest trailer for the forthcoming ninth entry in the Fast & Furious saga. Sappiness aside, these movies have built a versatile and durable franchise—not an easy feat in an industry intent on making cinematic universes. The committed cast and director Justin Lin, who’s proved himself deft with staging the films’ physics-defying set pieces, transformed a story about L.A. street racing into a globe-trotting, high-octane series that also demonstrates the bond of a found family. F9 is my most anticipated blockbuster this summer, and positive early reactions to the film have only turbo-charged my excitement.