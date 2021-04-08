Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.
The war over who gets to vote in America continues, with recent skirmishes in Georgia—and another fight just beginning on Capitol Hill. Our writers unpack what’s happening on both fronts:
After Georgia’s restrictive new voter law prompted corporate backlash, conservatives decried “woke capital.” “The Republican anti-corporate turn is entirely superficial,” Adam Serwer argues. “They seek to ensure that large firms use their influence to maintain the dominance of conservative cultural mores and Republican political power.”
Our contributor argued that Major League Baseball should move the All-Star Game out of Georgia. It later did. “When major sports organizations have taken a stand for civil rights, they have been able to achieve substantive results,” Jemele Hill wrote last month.
Here’s the truth about the Georgia law. Derek Thompson summarizes what we’ve learned: “Corporations are still corporations, the White House’s metaphors are overheated, and the Georgia legislation is far worse.”
On the national level, Democrats find themselves short on votes and long on irony. Their big voting-rights reform bill, H.R. 1, is a “pile-up of Democratic panics new and old” and “reflects how the party has found itself at a structural disadvantage in contemporary politics,” David A. Graham argues.
One man has waited 50 years for this moment. Fred Wertheimer, a principal author of that same bill, “has been campaigning for good government and against corruption in Washington since 1971,” George Packer reports.
What to read if … you’re already excited to book your summer vacation:
“Something weird is about to happen,” our associate editor Saahil Desai writes. “This summer, the stars seem to be aligning for vaxxed-up Americans to go PTO wild.”
Your Atlantic-approved isolation activity:
Take stock of your friendships. “If you find that your social life is leaving you feeling a little empty and unfulfilled, it might just be that you have too many deal friends, and not enough real friends,” Arthur C. Brooks writes in his latest “How to Build a Life” column.
Today’s break from the news:
A historian believes he has discovered iron laws that predict the rise and fall of societies. He has bad news about America’s next decade.
