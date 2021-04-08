Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The war over who gets to vote in America continues, with recent skirmishes in Georgia—and another fight just beginning on Capitol Hill. Our writers unpack what’s happening on both fronts:

What to read if … you’re already excited to book your summer vacation:

“Something weird is about to happen,” our associate editor Saahil Desai writes. “This summer, the stars seem to be aligning for vaxxed-up Americans to go PTO wild.”

Your Atlantic-approved isolation activity:

Take stock of your friendships. “If you find that your social life is leaving you feeling a little empty and unfulfilled, it might just be that you have too many deal friends, and not enough real friends,” Arthur C. Brooks writes in his latest “How to Build a Life” column.

Today’s break from the news:

A historian believes he has discovered iron laws that predict the rise and fall of societies. He has bad news about America’s next decade.

