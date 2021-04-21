The Atlantic Daily: Vaccinated Parents Aren’t Home Free

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.
As of this week, people ages 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in all U.S. states. But as adults and older teens reclaim a bit of normalcy, children could be left out.
That means parents are entering a weird limbo. “In their strange world, a dinner party with their adult friends is fine, but a birthday party for their 5-year-old could still spread the virus,” my colleague Sarah Zhang points out.
Our vaccine order is turning COVID-19 into a young person’s disease. This summer, while cases may drop this summer overall, Sarah reports, a disproportionate number of those still getting sick could end up being children.
Vaccinating kids is essential to reaching herd immunity. But some parents still misunderstand the risks the virus poses to them. “Kids are not like vaccinated adults. This is a myth that keeps coming up,” one professor and pediatric-infectious-disease specialist told our staff writer James Hamblin.
