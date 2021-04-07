The Atlantic Daily: Your Post-pandemic Life Starts With a Haircut

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Hold the sweatpants, please. After a year in which beauty rightfully took a back seat, Americans are gearing up to exit this pandemic looking red-carpet ready, booking a trip to the salon and dusting off those weights.

They’re stepping up their workouts. Our associate editor Saahil Desai spoke with seven “newly minted workout fiends.” “They all told me they’re channeling that back-to-school feeling: Everyone wants to look their absolute best getting off the school bus.”

And booking salon appointments. “Along with sparkly nails and plump lips, beauty services seem to be offering exactly what so many people have been craving after a year of self-abnegation: a first taste of post-pandemic comfort and a modicum of control over how they enter the future,” our staff writer Amanda Mull writes.

One question, answered: What should my diet look like if I’m concerned about climate change?

There are two simple rules, Annie Lowrey reports:

Your diet is likely one of your biggest sources of climate emissions. But what should you do? … Experts on land use, climate change, and sustainable agriculture told me that two habits tower above all others in terms of environmental impact. To help save the planet, quit wasting food and eat less meat.

Continue reading to learn why. For more practical advice on navigating our warming world, subscribe to our Weekly Planet newsletter.

Your Atlantic-approved isolation activity:

The AMC series Gangs of London is a crime drama that will enthrall and repel you, Sophie Gilbert writes.

Today’s break from the news:

Get ready for big cicada energy.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.