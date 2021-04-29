The Atlantic Daily: The Fear That Shapes Joe Biden’s Agenda

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Back in January, President Biden inherited a country being ravaged by the coronavirus, and quickly began pushing large-scale initiatives to fight the pandemic and repair the economy.

Last night, in his address to Congress, Biden made clear that he has no intention of slowing down. To date, the president has proposed more than $5 trillion in new spending over the next 10 years, my colleague Ronald Brownstein points out.