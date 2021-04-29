The Atlantic Daily: The Fear That Shapes Joe Biden’s Agenda

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.
Back in January, President Biden inherited a country being ravaged by the coronavirus, and quickly began pushing large-scale initiatives to fight the pandemic and repair the economy.
Last night, in his address to Congress, Biden made clear that he has no intention of slowing down. To date, the president has proposed more than $5 trillion in new spending over the next 10 years, my colleague Ronald Brownstein points out.
-
Democrats are going big ahead of the 2022 midterms. Think FDR- or LBJ-era big. The party is rallying around the theory that an ambitious agenda is the best way to avoid losses next election cycle, Ronald writes.
-
The Biden administration is ushering in a new progressive era. Few saw it coming, Anand Giridharadas writes: “Many of us who thought we knew what a Biden presidency would look like, and didn’t expect much from it, are suddenly asking ourselves: How did we get him so wrong?”
-
But last night, Biden furthered a misguided Trump policy. David Frum warns against “the turn from free trade to Buy American”—which he calls “an abdication of American leadership on trade.”