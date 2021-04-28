Newsletters

The Atlantic Daily: Too Timid, Too Inconsistent, Too Late?

The CDC says vaccinated people are allowed to do what? We discuss the agency’s confusing new guidelines.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce

Yesterday’s new, more relaxed CDC guidelines around mask wearing were greeted with both relief and confusion.

The recommendations, which were accompanied by a series of baffling charts, are “simultaneously too timid and too complicated,” my colleague Zeynep Tufekci writes—yet another instance, she argues, of the federal agency dropping the ball: “The CDC needs clearer, science-based guidelines that inform and empower us.”

Until those arrive, here’s some recent reporting from our staff writers to help you navigate America’s weird, semi-vaccinated phase:

Recommended Reading

What to read if … you’re reflecting on Michael Collins’s death:

The Apollo 11 astronaut is famous for orbiting the moon in solitude. Our space reporter Marina Koren interviewed him about the mission.

What to read if ... you’re stuck on the news that Elon Musk is hosting SNL:

You’re being trolled, Shirley Li, who covers television and film from Los Angeles, warns. But not everything should be a moral reckoning, Conor Friedersdorf argues.

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Looking for a pick-me-up? “When I’m in a bad mood or in need of an energy boost, Ponyo is the movie I turn to most often for relaxation and rebalancing,” our critic David Sims wrote last year.

Find more feel-good films on David’s list of comfort movies.

Today’s break from the news:

$350,000 a year, and just getting by. Revisit our 2019 piece on what makes the rich think they’re poor.

