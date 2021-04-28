The Atlantic Daily: Too Timid, Too Inconsistent, Too Late?

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Yesterday’s new, more relaxed CDC guidelines around mask wearing were greeted with both relief and confusion.

The recommendations, which were accompanied by a series of baffling charts, are “simultaneously too timid and too complicated,” my colleague Zeynep Tufekci writes—yet another instance, she argues, of the federal agency dropping the ball: “The CDC needs clearer, science-based guidelines that inform and empower us.”

Until those arrive, here’s some recent reporting from our staff writers to help you navigate America’s weird, semi-vaccinated phase: