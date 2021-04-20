Newsletters

The Atlantic Daily: Questions About the Future of Policing Remain Unresolved

A jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd as the country continues to deal with the fallout from a spate of new killings.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce



A jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd. America is still reckoning with police brutality.

The conviction of the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is a win for justice, our staff writer David A. Graham says.

But it’s also an exception. “There isn’t always video evidence so clear and compelling,” David explains. “If all of this is necessary to convict a former officer, convictions will remain rare—and reform will have to take place outside the courts.”

Despite the jury’s swift ruling in this case, bigger questions about the future of policing and racial justice in America remain unresolved—particularly as the country continues to deal with the fallout from a spate of new killings at the hands of law enforcement.

  • Compliance is not the solution. Our contributing writer Ibram X. Kendi explains: “For Black and brown people, this is the terror of American policing. When we do not comply, we die like Daunte Wright did. When we do comply, we die like Adam Toledo did.”

One question, answered:

A reader named Julia from Virginia wants their kid to be able to write an essay without having a meltdown.  

Abby Freireich and Brian Platzer respond in our latest “Homeroom” column:

We appreciate your instinct to help, but neither leaving your daughter alone nor sitting there doing the work along with her is the right approach. What will help is taking an assignment that overwhelms her and breaking it down into a series of small, manageable steps that she can do on her own.

Keep reading. Every Tuesday, Abby and Brian take questions from readers about their kids’ education. Have one? Email them at homeroom@theatlantic.com.

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Read a poem: We recommend Kaveh Akbar’s “Against the Parts of Me That Think They Know Anything.”

A break from the news:

Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao is part of a cohort of women filmmakers who are “redrawing the boundaries” of the Western genre.

