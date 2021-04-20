The Atlantic Daily: Questions About the Future of Policing Remain Unresolved

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

A jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd. America is still reckoning with police brutality.

The conviction of the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is a win for justice, our staff writer David A. Graham says.

But it’s also an exception. “There isn’t always video evidence so clear and compelling,” David explains. “If all of this is necessary to convict a former officer, convictions will remain rare—and reform will have to take place outside the courts.”

Despite the jury’s swift ruling in this case, bigger questions about the future of policing and racial justice in America remain unresolved—particularly as the country continues to deal with the fallout from a spate of new killings at the hands of law enforcement.

Compliance is not the solution. Our contributing writer Ibram X. Kendi explains: “For Black and brown people, this is the terror of American policing. When we do not comply, we die like Daunte Wright did. When we do comply, we die like Adam Toledo did.”