The Atlantic Daily: Our Post-vaccination Behavior Is Slipping

Spring is thawing America—perhaps a little too quickly, one writer argues.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce

It turns out that vaccine purgatory is rife with temptation. With every degree warmer, every vaccine dose put into an arm, the pull of our glorious, better summer grows.

Americans, ever eager for this to all be over, are racing toward the end of the pandemic.

Recommended Reading

One question, answered: An anonymous reader says their daughter’s motivation has slipped over the past year: “What should I do?”

Abby Freireich and Brian Platzer respond in our latest “Homeroom” column:

This is a trying time for both children, who are struggling to stay motivated in school, and their parents, who are desperate to support them. Can anyone blame a teenager for feeling overwhelmed or detached? That’s where your focus as a parent needs to be: on her overall well-being. Z’s academic success will follow her happiness.

Keep reading. Every Tuesday, Abby and Brian take questions from readers about their kids’ education. Have one? Email them at homeroom@theatlantic.com.

