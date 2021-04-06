The Atlantic Daily: Our Post-vaccination Behavior Is Slipping

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.
It turns out that vaccine purgatory is rife with temptation. With every degree warmer, every vaccine dose put into an arm, the pull of our glorious, better summer grows.
Americans, ever eager for this to all be over, are racing toward the end of the pandemic.
Vaccine cheat days are adding up. “Right now, we’re in serious danger of botching our grand pandemic finale,” our staff writer Katherine J. Wu warns.
And availability bias is messing with summer planning. “Our natural optimism points in one direction,” Christopher Cox reports. “But the recent past points in another.”
When the pandemic is over, you won’t remember it the way you think you will. “How we tell our stories can transform how we move forward from hard times,” Melissa Fay Greene reports.
Some people might feel nostalgia for hyper-nesting. “Fond memories of the pandemic, whenever they come, may be driven less by an affection for today’s hardships and more by fear and stress over tomorrow’s demands,” the associate professor Devon Powers writes.