The Atlantic Daily: Is the Conflict in Afghanistan Really Over?

The United States’ involvement in the country is drawing to a close, but this is not the end of the war, two of our writers warn.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight.

The United States’ involvement in Afghanistan is drawing to a close, but the conflict there is far from over. “This is not the end of the war; it is merely the end of its direct American phase,” our contributing writer Eliot A. Cohen explains.  

Further reading: Biden’s foreign policy prioritizes the domestic. “His ambition is to succeed where his predecessor failed: pursue a foreign policy that provides tangible benefits for middle-class Americans,” our staff writer Peter Nicholas, who covers the White House, reports.

What to read if … you’re still trying to make sense of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause:

“Our regulators are not fools,” our staff writer Graeme Wood argues. “But they have a peculiar sense of responsibility that leads them to adopt a fraidy-cat level of caution … that no normal person should want in her daily life.”  

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved isolation activity:

Stream Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her second album, Fearless, while reading our critic Spencer Kornhaber’s review: Swift knew everything when she was young, he says.

Today’s break from the news:

What if friendship, not marriage, was at the center of life?

