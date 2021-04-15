The Atlantic Daily: How the GOP Is Regrouping Post-Trump

One question, answered: I’m vaccinated. Does that mean I can go to the gym now?

Our staff writer Katherine J. Wu helps you think through the decision:

Instead of giving a straight yes or no, I’ll say this: Going to an indoor space with other people is still risky right now. But it’s less risky for you if you’re more than two weeks out from your final vaccine dose, which is great news. If you’re eager to go to the gym, remember that not all gyms are following the same precautions right now, and it’s wise to choose one that’s still being very conscious of transmission. The CDC has laid out some good checklists: Masks and distancing are an absolute must for everyone; ventilation—including HEPA filters and open windows—matters; capacity limits help you maintain social distance. Also keep in mind what you’re doing at the gym. The harder you breathe, the more air and droplets you’ll be exchanging with your environment. And while you’re there, it can’t hurt to clean your hands, face, and the surfaces you touch. As the weather warms up, consider swapping your gym routine for something outdoors, too, whether it’s a class, or a free solo activity such as jogging or biking.

Meanwhile, Americans are picking up the pace with their workouts, in anticipation of a vaccinated summer, Saahil Desai reported last month.

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved isolation activity:

The story of our national parks, sometimes called “America’s best idea,” leaves out a very big group of people. The Ojibwe writer David Treuer is trying to change that. Listen to the latest episode of our new podcast with WNYC Studios, The Experiment.

Today’s break from the news:

Money can buy happiness—if you spend it the right way, Arthur C. Brooks writes in his latest “How to Build a Life” column.

