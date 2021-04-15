The Atlantic Daily: How the GOP Is Regrouping Post-Trump

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.
For nearly half a decade, Donald Trump monopolized the national conversation—until, one day, he didn’t. “The time when ‘covfefe’ could consume the nation for days on end is, mercifully, past,” my colleague David A. Graham points out.
Trump may be gone, but his party isn’t. Republicans are regrouping, working to reshape the electorate and experimenting with new messages.
-
The GOP’s voter-suppression measures may backfire. David Frum outlines four specific ways the GOP’s efforts could end up costing the party.
-
It’s found a new group to demonize. Adam Serwer argues that the recent wave of anti-trans legislation follows a longtime strategy: “Find a misunderstood or marginalized group, convince voters that the members of that group pose an existential threat to society, and then ride to victory on the promise of using state power to crush them.”
-
It’s betting against its base on infrastructure. “That resistance represents a political gamble, because the proposed benefits—including $1,400 stimulus checks, and rural broadband in the infrastructure plan—are large enough and visible enough that voters may be more likely to feel them in their daily life than most legislative actions,” Ronald Brownstein writes.