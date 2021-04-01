The Atlantic Daily: 4 Unusual Developments From This Week

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Let’s talk through just a few unusual developments from this topsy-turvy week. Then: Is it COVID-19 or just your spring allergies acting up?

1. The sudden conservative outrage over vaccine passports

The party is prioritizing cultural scuffles over property rights, David Frum argues: “With guns, with COVID-19, with tech, the new post-Trump message from the post-Trump GOP is: Private property is socialism; state expropriation is freedom.”

2. Amazon’s weirdly aggressive Twitter campaign

“No matter the outcome of the Alabama unionization effort, the implications of Amazon’s turn toward social-media hostility will reverberate longer and more broadly,” Ian Bogost argues.

3. The city with a surprisingly high rate of vaccine hesitancy

Timothy McLaughlin writes from Hong Kong: “An abundance of vaccines, officials are discovering, means very little when trust is in such short supply.”

4. Baseball’s unusually quiet stadiums on opening day

And Mets fans will need to wait a little longer to see their team at bat: Its matchup with the Nationals was postponed over COVID-19 concerns. It’s more bad luck for the best worst team in sports. But do Americans really want to watch big-money athletics during a pandemic anyway?