The Atlantic Daily: Design Your Own Ideal Post-pandemic Social Life

Americans may soon be able to gather and go out safely again. Does that sentence fill you with excitement or dread?

Caroline Mimbs Nyce
In the coming months, much of the country will exit this pandemic with a better sense of how they’d like to spend their time. They’ll divide into two camps, my colleague Joe Pinsker predicts: Team Yes, who will sign up for more concerts and parties and weddings and casual hangs and after-work drinks, and Team Couch, who will take the opportunity to slow down from their pre-pandemic social calendar, wondering if maybe there were some benefits to this whole social-distancing thing.

Will the summer devolve into an all-out war between introverts and extroverts? Our Family editor Julie Beck talked with our staff writers Katherine J. Wu (who likes her alone time) and Amanda Mull (who misses crowded bars) about how both groups may approach post-pandemic life.

One question, answered: An anonymous reader is having trouble reaching an agreement on homework rules with their stepdaughter’s mom. Abby Freireich and Brian Platzer respond in our latest “Homeroom” column:

So many parents whose children are in shared custody experience the frustration and powerlessness you expressed. … In finding a solution, you’ll need to do what you can to show her that the adults in her life are working together for her sake.

Keep reading. Every Tuesday, Abby and Brian take questions from readers about their kids’ education. Have one? Email them at homeroom@theatlantic.com.

Recommended Reading

What to read if … you’re struggling to balance work and parenting:

President Joe Biden is expected to call for paid parental leave in his address to Congress tomorrow. The first congressperson to ever officially take paternity leave, Democrat Colin Allred of Texas, is ready to fight for it.

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Perhaps spring is here. / Perhaps it will all be worth it.

National Poetry Month is drawing to a close, but there’s still time to celebrate: Here are seven poems our writers and editors recommend, including Hieu Minh Nguyen’s “Uptown, Minneapolis, Minnesota” (quoted above).

