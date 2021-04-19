The Atlantic Daily: Americans Need an Off-Ramp to the Post-pandemic World

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Americans are over it.

The country suffers from what my colleague Amanda Mull calls “pandemic senioritis”—“an abrupt bout of laziness, or flakiness,” that’s set in as the nation awaits an oh-so-glorious summer.

But daydreams of better days may be clouding judgment: Americans, vaccinated or not, are starting to take safety shortcuts, and those cheat days are beginning to add up.

Luckily, some guidelines are ripe for a revamp anyway. Our staff writer Derek Thompson argues that governments and businesses ought to cut exhausted Americans some slack in two areas in particular:

1. Outdoor mask mandates

“The coronavirus disperses outside, posing little risk to people who are walking alone or even swiftly passing by strangers,” he explains. Keeping outdoor restrictions in place “might also turn people off from obeying better rules.”

2. Deep cleanings and hygiene theater

“If you tell people the truth—this virus doesn’t do very well on surfaces, so you should focus on ventilation—they can protect themselves against what matters,” Derek argues.