The Atlantic Daily: Four Theories to Explain the Blood-Clot Problem

Plus: Streaming queue looking a bit sparse? Our critic picks three shows for you to start this weekend.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce

The COVID-19 Outbreak

An illustration of cells and a red vaccination needle
(DeAgostini / Getty / Katie Martin / The Atlantic)

This week, America hit its latest vaccination roadblock: The Johnson & Johnson offering remains on pause in the United States as regulators investigate six cases of a rare blood-clotting disorder in recently vaccinated people, all women under 50.

The good news is that the company’s shots make up only a small percent of those being administered nationally. The bad news is that the pause threatens to undermine vaccine confidence—and exacerbate existing inequities.

A man and a woman sit at a restaurant
HBO MAX

Three shows to start this weekend

Struggling to find new worthwhile streaming picks this far into the pandemic? I asked Shirley Li, a staff writer who covers television, to select three shows for you to start this weekend. She chose:

1. Younger (Paramount+, Hulu)

The Darren Star–helmed comedy is “a fairy tale fit for basic cable” and “a treacly confection of a show: witty but not wise, delightful but not deep,” Megan Garber wrote back in 2016. The first four episodes from the final season begin streaming yesterday.  

2. Made for Love (HBO Max)

The “zany new series about a woman who manages to escape what’s essentially a virtual-reality prison” is the latest show to obsess over the relationship between love and technology, Sophie Gilbert argued.

3. For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The space-race drama returned for a second season earlier this year. It stars Joel Kinnaman, who plays “a character so wholesome and uncontaminated you could put him on a cereal box.”

What else to do:

The Atlantic Crossword

11-Across, nine letters: Nomadland director

Try your hand at our daily mini crossword (available on our site here), which gets more challenging through the week.

→ Challenge your friends, or try to beat your own solving time.

