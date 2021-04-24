The Atlantic Daily: 6 Movies We Didn’t Love

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The Oscars aim to showcase the best of the year’s cinema, bold acts of storytelling that captivated audiences.

These are not those films. As Hollywood’s finest creators prepare their acceptance speech for this year’s weird in-person ceremony, we’d like to nominate a few of our most scathing reviews for your entertainment. Join us as we revisit last year’s cinematic lowlights.

1. Hillbilly Elegy (a big-name adaptation of the memoir by J. D. Vance)

“Hillbilly Elegy is a think-piece trap; it might be tempting to view little moments as sweeping commentary, but the film’s ambitions simply aren’t that serious.”

— David Sims

2. 365 Days (a lurid erotic thriller that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 list)

“365 Dni, as the movie is titled in Polish, defies nearly every rule of good filmmaking. The plot, even if you allow for its queasy gender dynamics, is trite and bewildering.”

— Hannah Giorgis

3. A Recipe for Seduction (a.k.a. the KFC-Lifetime “mini-movie”)

“I would like to pay it the highest compliment I know how to give to an ad: It is exactly what it claims to be—nothing less, nothing more, nothing else.”

— Megan Garber