The Atlantic Daily: We’re Still Thinking About the Pandemic Wrong

In a pandemic, numbers are king. “Data might seem like an overly technical obsession,” Robinson Meyer and Alexis C. Madrigal wrote today. “But data are how our leaders apprehend reality.”

Robinson and Alexis know firsthand: The pair are co-founders of the COVID Tracking Project, which stepped up to fill the data void left by the government last spring. It quickly became one of the most reliable data sources throughout the pandemic.

One year and one new presidential administration later, that project is winding down, and we’re reflecting on the state of COVID-19 outbreak data.