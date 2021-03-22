Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

This month, President Joe Biden signed a historic $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief package. Now the president’s advisers are expected to recommend up to $3 trillion in new spending to boost the economy.

Taking such legislation to the finish line is no small feat. As the journalist Jonathan Cohn notes: “Passing big pieces of legislation is a lot harder than it looks … It requires seriousness of purpose—a deep belief that you are working toward some kind of better world.”

Today, partisan loyalty continues to threaten the process of lawmaking. Below, our writers reflect on the past and future of party politics in America—and how partisanship affects the American people.