This month, President Joe Biden signed a historic $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief package. Now the president’s advisers are expected to recommend up to $3 trillion in new spending to boost the economy.
Taking such legislation to the finish line is no small feat. As the journalist Jonathan Cohn notes: “Passing big pieces of legislation is a lot harder than it looks … It requires seriousness of purpose—a deep belief that you are working toward some kind of better world.”
Today, partisan loyalty continues to threaten the process of lawmaking. Below, our writers reflect on the past and future of party politics in America—and how partisanship affects the American people.
Biden is choosing American prosperity over vengeance. “The future of the Democratic Party depends on Biden’s ability to show ... that even when the Republican Party loses, Americans who vote Republican do not,” Adam Serwer argued last week, after the president signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law.
The Senate filibuster has killed accountability in Congress. “Democrats can propose legislation that voters strongly support, and [Mitch] McConnell can strangle it off camera with a minimum of notice or fuss,” two political-science professors argue.
The Biden agenda doesn’t run through Washington. Partnering with America's biggest cities would allow the president to advance his agenda without worrying about red-state obstinance or an uncooperative Congress, Ronald Brownstein writes.
The real reason Republicans couldn’t kill Obamacare over the past decade says a lot about the party, Jonathan Cohn argues. The GOP didn’t have a clear idea of what it was trying to achieve—“except to hack away at the welfare state and destroy [Barack] Obama’s legacy,” Cohn writes, 11 years out from the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
Meanwhile, the GOP’s state-level efforts to restrict voting rights could hurt not just democracy, but the party’s own voters. “In their eagerness to demonstrate their loyalty to Trump, Republican legislators are rushing to apply scattershot solutions to an imagined set of problems,” David A. Graham writes.