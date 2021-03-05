Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.
If President Joe Biden has his way, back-to-school season will arrive by May. The administration is pushing to get kids to their desks sooner rather than later as part of his 100-day plan. But most regions reportedly still haven’t passed the CDC’s threshold for safe, full-time in-person learning.
Today, one of the most fraught reopening debates of this pandemic drags on, nearly a year after some schools first closed their doors. Kids and parents await answers, and relief.
The science simply doesn’t support closures. “It has been the repeatedly replicated conclusion of a waterfall of research, from around the world, over the past six months” that kids are probably less likely to transmit the coronavirus, Derek Thompson reported back in January.
And the success of vaccines should banish any lingering doubts. Overcaution carries its own danger to children, the professor Monica Gandhi reports.
Massachusetts actually might have a way to keep schools open. A “state-run pilot funds testing using a cost-saving tactic called pooling, in which multiple people’s samples are processed at once,” Katherine J. Wu reports.
Struggling to parent your student through this? You aren’t alone. Our “Homeroom” columnists are here to help you navigate the challenges of virtual learning.
One question, answered: How should you talk to someone who is refusing to get vaccinated?