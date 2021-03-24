The Atlantic Daily: Violent Crime in America Is Surging Again

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

First Atlanta, now Boulder. For the second time in a week, Americans are grieving the victims of a mass shooting. President Joe Biden has renewed calls for tougher gun regulations.

Both incidents arrive amid a troubling rise in such crime: Gun deaths in the U.S. reached an all-time high last year during the pandemic, my colleague Derek Thompson reports today.

“Americans can no longer say, as we could 10 years ago, that we are living in the safest time in our nation’s history,” Derek writes.

America’s great crime decline is over. Derek talked with Patrick Sharkey, a sociologist at Princeton, to learn why.

Guns must be regulated to protect lives—and civic life. “Armed mobs threaten democratic life itself,” two law professors, Joseph Blocher of Duke and Reva Siegel of Yale, argued earlier this month.

One question, answered: A listener named Camie, as well as her husband, came down with COVID-19. What surfaces should they disinfect after they recover?

James Hamblin responds on our Social Distance podcast:

This has been a point of a lot of confusion over the course of the pandemic. I and most other people making recommendations this time last year were much more about surfaces, about hand hygiene, about sterilizing high-touch surfaces. And then, over the course of the year, it’s really turned out that the [coronavirus] doesn’t linger very long on surfaces. And when it does, it doesn’t seem to happen in infectious doses. You’re just very unlikely to get enough of a viable virus onto your hand after you touch something and then touch your face and infect yourself. … It seems like surface transmission can happen from touching something, but it would have to be within a very short period.

Demi Lovato’s Dancing With the Devil is the latest in a line of revealing celebrity documentaries. Stars now understand that their destruction is our entertainment, Spencer Kornhaber argues.