The Atlantic Daily: The Vaccines Have Revived Small Talk

Americans love to discuss getting them, wanting them, and waiting for them. Here are a few other points worth discussing.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce

Everyone’s talking about vaccines—getting them, wanting them, waiting for them, comparing them, and feeling their side effects. The shots offer Americans life-saving immunity during the fourth surge of the coronavirus. But they also just represent something new to talk about, my colleague Ian Bogost points out.

With that in mind, here are a few suggested conversation starters for your next gab about the jab.

What to read if … you’re processing the news that Representative Matt Gaetz is reportedly the subject of a sex-trafficking inquiry:

Recommended Reading

“An open letter to media outlets discussing the Gaetz investigation: There’s no such thing as an ‘underage woman,’” our staff writer Megan Garber tweeted. “An underage woman is a girl.” Revisit Megan’s piece on the problematic use of the phrase.

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved isolation activity:

Godzilla vs. Kong, out today on HBO Max, is “pure chaos, of course, but chaos that’s strangely soothing to take in,” Shirley Li writes.

Today’s break from the news:

There’s a better way to date online—if you like trains.

