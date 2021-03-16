The Atlantic Daily: It’s Okay to Feel Burned Out

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The pandemic has made our lives strange, small, and stressful. No wonder so many of us feel like we have “spent the past year being pushed through a pasta extruder,” as my colleague Ellen Cushing memorably put it.

If you find yourself out of sorts these days, know that you aren’t the only one.

1. It’s okay to feel burned out.

“The mental pressure of living through a mass-casualty event would be enough to fry the most Zen of brains,” our staff writer Olga Khazan reminds us. Burnout, experts told her, is best addressed in the workplace. It’s really on your boss to fix it.

2. It’s okay to eat whenever you feel like it.

“Splintering the three-meals-a-day norm might at first feel unnatural, but in the long arc of human history, that eating schedule is both extremely recent and born almost entirely of social convenience,” Amanda Mull explains in her piece on why your weird pandemic eating habits are probably fine.

3. It’s okay to forget things.

“We’re all walking around with some mild cognitive impairment,” one neuroscientist told our special-projects editor Ellen Cushing. “This is the fog of late pandemic, and it is brutal,” Ellen writes.