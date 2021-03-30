The Atlantic Daily: How to Head Off the New Surge

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

America is entering its fourth coronavirus surge. And this time, it appears to be driven by an even deadlier variant of the virus.

Luckily, the country is prepared, having already vaccinated tens of millions of people. “If we act quickly, this surge could be merely a blip for the United States,” our contributing writer Zeynep Tufekci argues.

Those who haven’t yet gotten their first dose remain particularly at risk, she points out, and, unfortunately, many of the regions seeing outbreaks are home to major vaccine-distribution inequities. Zeynep names two strategies the country can use to snuff out the current rise in cases:

Ring vaccination

The tactic “involves vaccinating contacts and potential contacts of cases, essentially smothering the outbreak by surrounding it with immunity. We should do this, but on a surge scale, essentially ring-vaccinating whole cities and even states.”

Delayed reopenings

“Another sensible step would be to delay opening up—especially places with surges and especially for high-risk activities that take place indoors—until the next 100 million Americans are vaccinated, which could be done as quickly as in a single month.”