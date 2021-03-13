The Atlantic Daily: The Art We Turned to This Year

Art has always helped us make sense of the world around us—even, especially, when that world is changing rapidly.

Below, I asked 10 writers and editors from around our newsroom to share the shows, books, and movies that helped them through this enormously challenging year. In the days that come, I’ll be enjoying their picks, and I hope you can too.

TELEVISION AND MOVIES

DARIA

Until this year, my husband had never seen Daria; I was a longtime fan. It turned out to be the perfect moment to revisit this complex and unconventional heroine whose deadpan wit cut across one millennium to the next. The show is ostensibly a satire about the trials and tribulations of adolescent life, but at its core, it’s about the enduring power of female friendships in an infuriating world. During the pandemic, time has alternately felt too fast or too slow. Watching Daria for the first time this decade reminded me of all the growing up I’ve done, and all the growing up I still have to do.

— Katherine J. Wu, staff writer covering health and science

THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION

All pandemic long, Americans have picked up new hobbies. Not me: I’ve spent the past year in a sourdough-less daze. I feel better about it thanks to The 40-Year-Old Version. The Netflix comedy, both hilarious and genuinely moving, is based on the life of Radha Blank, a 40-year-old New York playwright who refashions herself as a rapper after her career stalls out. No, I’m not about to go drop some rhymes, but even for a cynic like me, it’s heartwarming to see other people break through the creative fog.

— Saahil Desai, associate editor