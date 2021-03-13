The Atlantic Daily: The Art We Turned to This Year

TED LASSO
I don’t think I’ve ever needed comfort TV more than I did this past year, and I cannot overstate how much Ted Lasso lifted my spirits. The title character, played by Jason Sudeikis, is earnest, wholesome, and heartwarming, and though there’s some allusion to America being on the decline, at the end of the day, everyone is on the same team.
— Julie Bogen, senior editor
MUSIC
LIFE GOES ON BY CARLA BLEY
Jazz is often tritely used as a synonym for freedom, but that’s wrong. Jazz is about finding ways to express oneself within prescribed bounds. Is there any better analogy for surviving COVID-era life? This masterpiece, released on the eve of the pandemic, nimbly balances intricate compositions with deceptively adventurous improvisation, and it’s been the music I’ve turned to for consolation all year.
— David A. Graham, staff writer for our Ideas section
“FIX YOU” BY BTS
BTS’s cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” on “MTV Unplugged” was understated, as far as the group’s performances go. In place of pyrotechnics, backup dancers, and choreography, we got a light show that felt like watching interstellar flowers bloom and allowed the perfectly arranged vocal harmonies to shine. The Grammy-nominated pop stars offered yet another reminder that intimate art can feel grand, especially now. I rewatch this video any time I want my world to feel a little bigger.
— Lenika Cruz, senior editor covering culture
“OUTBOUND PLANE” BY SUZY BOGGUSS (ORIGINAL PERFORMED BY NANCI GRIFFITH)
I first heard “Outbound Plane” in 2019, at a cramped live music venue in a city I don’t live in and had never traveled to before, sitting at a table with four of my closest friends, with whom I haven’t shared indoor space in a year. The song’s subject matter—the protagonist is considering ending things with a partner and letting them fly off alone—isn’t exactly uplifting, but the music is undeniably sunny. For a while, I thought I was playing the song on repeat because it reminded me of airports and travel. But really, I think I can’t quit “Outbound Plane” because it makes goodbyes sound easy at a time when being apart from my friends and family has been harder than ever.
— Rachel Gutman, deputy managing editor
INSTRUMENTALS BY ADRIANNE LENKER
There is plenty to be anxious about. As an antidote, I’ve been listening to instrumental (not to be mistaken with classical) music to help me focus, rest, and heal. Adrianne Lenker’s two-song album, Instrumentals, layers simple and natural sounds—and moves in a way that reminds me of a gloomy day turned sunny. The 37-minute production calms my nervous system and lifts me out of stasis.
— Mara Wilson, associate editor
BOOKS
EXHALATION BY TED CHIANG
I’m someone who really has shower thoughts in the shower. Last year wasn’t fruitful for the wandering mind (the distracted one dominated). Ted Chiang’s collection of short stories rescued me, with several months’ worth of non-dystopian science fiction to mull over. Are we looking for intelligent life in the wrong places? What if technology makes us more human? I credit Chiang’s work with helping me still feel fascinated by the very act of existence, in a year when many of us have found our lives drained of color.
— Shan Wang, senior editor