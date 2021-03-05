The feminist case for happiness

“There’s a subtle radicalism to [Jill] Filipovic’s vision of politicized pleasure … She’s proposing a thorough remodeling of the house that white men built.”

📚 The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness, by Jill Filipovic

A timely, dynamic examination of women and power

“The Female Persuasion is about graduating from college and finding one’s way in the world … It’s also about … learning how to be a feminist now, in the 21st century, when the old barriers to women’s success have been broken down but no one understands quite what has replaced them.”

📚 The Female Persuasion, by Meg Wolitzer

Ida B. Wells’s uncompromising view of suffrage

“Wells’s work is a striking example of not only what [women’s political] anger can accomplish, but also the resistance—to the point of historical erasure—that it can provoke.”

📚 Ida: A Sword Among Lions, by Paula J. Giddings

The confidence gap

“Our experience suggests that the power centers of this nation are zones of female self-doubt—that is, when they include women at all.”

📚 The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance—What Women Should Know, by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman

The fight to include more women in teaching materials

“Women’s-history pioneers … saw unearthing and integrating women’s stories as a gateway to better understand the laws, institutions, systems, and movements that are most familiar to Americans—and to correct and complicate them.”

📚 All the Women Are White, All the Blacks Are Men, but Some of Us Are Brave: Black Women’s Studies, by Patricia Bell-Scott, Akasha Hull, and Barbara Smith

📚 Proud Shoes, by Pauli Murray

